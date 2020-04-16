Senator Belrose: “All In” Independence theme now a model in COVID-19 fight

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — The “All in” theme and depicting national monument for Saint Lucia’s 40th Anniversary of Independence in 2019 is now an “emerging model” — even in the United States – in the battle against the dreaded coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

That’s according to Senator Fortuna Belrose, the minister responsible for culture and creative industries as she encouraged Saint Lucians to “remain compliant” and united in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

She made those remarks on her Facebook profile page on Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020.

“In the battle against COVID-19, which is only just beginning here, we are already All In. Our understanding is clear. The challenge for us is to stay the course and continue to adhere to the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health,” she wrote.

The national monument, created by renowned sculptor, Jallim Eudovic, was unveiled at the Castries roundabout on Thursday, October 3, 2019, a part of Saint Lucia’s 40th Independence Anniversary.

‘Wow!!!! Saint Lucians were invited to be ALL IN in celebration of their 40th Anniversary of Independence in 2019. The monument on our picturesque waterfront is testimony to that effort. Today, Americans have joined the All In Challenge. Their task is to feed those who are hungry as a result of COVID 19. Our nation can certainly take pride in the fact that we sold the theme ALL IN very well. Indeed we are an emerging model!” she also wrote.



Below is senator’s full statement, followed by a video:

“Wow!!!! Saint Lucians were invited to be ALL IN in celebration of their 40th Anniversary of Independence in 2019. The monument on our picturesque waterfront is testimony to that effort. Today, Americans have joined the All In Challenge. Their task is to feed those who are hungry as a result of COVID 19.

Our nation can certainly take pride in the fact that we sold the theme ALL IN very well. Indeed we are an emerging model!

In the battle against COVID-19, which is only just beginning here, we are already All In. Our understanding is clear. The challenge for us is to stay the course and continue to adhere to the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Let us not deviate but remain compliant. The proactiveness of our country’s leadership has given us a flying start in understanding the challenge ahead. It will not be easy but together our nation will conquer. So, now is the time people, let’s do this together!!

Below is the ALL In monument a symbol of the resilience of the people of Saint Lucia. (See video blow)