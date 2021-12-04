Saint Lucia’s Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament have agreed to pursue joint oversight of the Office of Parliamentary Commissioner.

That’s the word from Speaker of the House of Assembly Claudius Francis, who says the two parliamentary bodies are concerned that “While the Office (of Parliamentary Commissioner) is a creature of the Parliament, the Parliament has no oversight of its work.”

The Speaker explained that while the Parliamentary Commissioner presents an annual report to parliament, it’s not tabled for discussion and debate by parliamentarians in any of the two Houses.

As a result, he said, “The Houses have agreed to the appointment of a Joint Subcommittee to oversee the work of the Office (of Parliamentary Commissioner).”

The new approach was first mentioned by the Speaker at the beginning of the last sitting of the House of Assembly in November, the fourth since the July 26 General Elections.