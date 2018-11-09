Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Security minister believes media has role in fight against crime

By SNO Staff
November 9, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Francis

(SNO) — Security Minister, Senator Hermangild Francis, is of the opinion that the media has a role to play as Saint Lucia continues to grapple with a crime problem.

He also told reporters that it appears that people on the island are unable to solve their problems and issues.

“There are programs that are going to be put in place, we have the GIS (Government Information Service) we have other things and people like you need to be able to assist us too,” he stated.

He said that it is up to all Saint Lucians to assist in the crime fight.

“And that is where the press comes in,” Francis said. “You have the opportunity, the avenue, to be able to send out this messages and so on.”

He went on to say that right now the government is going into schools to teach students how “to behave civilly towards each other”.

Francis pointed to the stabbing death of Curtis Charlemagne in Canaries last Friday, saying it is a case where people are unable to solve their problems in an amicable fashion.

“When you look at the incident, two friends are killing friends, I mean its a case where just our people are not being able to solve issues and problems,” he said.

(1)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.