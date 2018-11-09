Security minister believes media has role in fight against crime

Share This On:

(SNO) — Security Minister, Senator Hermangild Francis, is of the opinion that the media has a role to play as Saint Lucia continues to grapple with a crime problem.

He also told reporters that it appears that people on the island are unable to solve their problems and issues.

“There are programs that are going to be put in place, we have the GIS (Government Information Service) we have other things and people like you need to be able to assist us too,” he stated.

He said that it is up to all Saint Lucians to assist in the crime fight.

“And that is where the press comes in,” Francis said. “You have the opportunity, the avenue, to be able to send out this messages and so on.”

He went on to say that right now the government is going into schools to teach students how “to behave civilly towards each other”.

Francis pointed to the stabbing death of Curtis Charlemagne in Canaries last Friday, saying it is a case where people are unable to solve their problems in an amicable fashion.

“When you look at the incident, two friends are killing friends, I mean its a case where just our people are not being able to solve issues and problems,” he said.