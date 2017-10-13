Security guard charged for shooting Vieux Fort man returns to court next month

The relative of a man who was shot by a security guard in Cantonement, Vieux Fort is hoping that justice will be served in the case.

The relative, speaking on condition of anonymity in an interview with St. Lucia News Online (SNO), noted that the matter, up to today, hadn’t been widely reported in the media.

According to information from the relative, as well as law enforcement sources, on August 25, 2017, around 7:55 p.m., 29-year-old Zemri Stephen, who resides in Cantonement, was in a “heated argument” with another male from the same community, when Stephen was shot by a security guard employed by one of the most prominent security firms on the island.

The relative told SNO that the security guard was an “onlooker”.

“At the time of the incident the security guard was not in uniform or on duty but was armed with the company’s shot gun,” the relative alleged. SNO has not been able to independently verify this claim.

As a result of further investigations, the security guard, identified as 30-year-old Luther Martyr from Augier, Vieux Fort, was charged with grevious harm on September 14, according to law enforcement sources.

Martyr was granted bail in the sum of $4,000 cash or suitable surety.

Asked whether Stephen was armed or provoked an attack from the security guard, the relative said: “From the eyewitnesses which were there, my brother and another guy started arguing over some money the guy owed my brother for cigerettes, cause my brother sells cigerettes. I was told that the bucket my brother usually have the cigerettes in has a small scissors but other than that no other weapon.”

The relative added that Stephen “isn’t a saint or has the best background check but I am a person who believes in justice and that is for all. If he was the one who did harm to the other person I would also say the same on behalf of the other family.”

The accused is scheduled to reapper in court on November 7, according to police.

Stephen, meanwhile, is “recovering well” at home, the relative said.