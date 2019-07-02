Don't Miss
Sections of Georgetown flooded after heavy rain

By Stabroek News
July 2, 2019

These youngsters were seen pedalling through the flooded Front Road in West Ruimveldt yesterday.

(STABROEK NEWS) — Heavy rainfall flooded several sections of the city yesterday morning and many residents are calling on the Mayor and City Council to engage in a rigorous maintenance progamme to keep drains and canals free of weeds.

Low-lying streets and yards within South Ruimveldt and Festival City North Ruimveldt were waterlogged as a result of poor drainage. Streets in East Ruimveldt and sections of the West Ruimveldt Front Road were also covered by water as a result of overflow from clogged drains.

During a drive around the city, Stabroek News observed that parapets in areas such as Subryanville, and Alexander Village and the pavements of Regent, Bourda, King and Main streets were covered.

Persons and vehicles trudging through the floodwater had to ensure they were very careful to avoid stepping into gutters and potholes.

 

