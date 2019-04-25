Second Saint Lucia insurance symposium set for April 30

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, partnering with the Insurance Council of St. Lucia, will host the second annual Insurance Symposium “HEALTH, WEALTH AND BUSINESS RESILIENCE” on April 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Finance Administrative Centre, Point Seraphine in Castries.

Bringing to the fore, the importance of insurance as a mitigating tool against future challenges, in both business and human resource spheres, the two institutions are committed to ensuring that valuable information is made available to both members and the wider business community to inform sound decision-making.

The fact is a great percentage of buildings and businesses are not insured against calamity. In addition, the low consumption of health and general insurance services suggests that a lot more effort at educating consumers is required.

This year, the Symposium, while continuing to promote Insurance as a risk-mitigation strategy, especially with an expected intense 2019 hurricane season predicted, will also take on health and wealth management as two other critical elements that needs to be addressed.

The Saint Lucia Chamber and the Insurance Council of St. Lucia encourages all business owners, farmers, professionals, or any person concerned about reducing the risks involved in doing business in this critical time in a most vulnerable country, to register and attend.

Come learn more about medical insurance and pensions and how affordable and accessible they are.

To register for this important Symposium contact the Chamber Secretariat at 452-3165 or email us at [email protected]

The second annual Insurance Symposium would not be possible without the help of Sagicor Life, GK Insurance (Eastern Caribbean) Ltd Agents in St. Lucia, EC Global Insurance Agency, NAGICO St. Lucia and The Beacon Insurance Co. Ltd.

