Second positive COVID-19 case in St Vincent has made a full recovery

(SEARCHLIGHT) – St Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) second COVID-19 positive case has fully recovered and has received medical clearance.

This was confirmed yesterday, April 20, when the individual’s second negative PCR test result was reported by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), a release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said.

SVG’s second Covid-19 positive case tested positive on Wednesday, April 1. She was identified as a female who had travelled to SVG from the United States on March 25, 2020.

Issues arose with this case, as she did not remain in mandatory quarantine as ordered. It is said that she came into contact with over 100 persons before being placed under police guard in her home.

Clearance of this second patient means that while 12 persons have tested positive, there are now only 10 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in SVG.

The first patient tested positive on March 11 and has since made a full recovery.

The last COVID-19 positive case for SVG was recorded 12 days ago on Thursday April 9, and on Sunday, CARPHA reported three more negative COVID-19 results for SVG, a release from NEMO said.

“One of these negative tests was for an isolated patient who had previously tested positive, and is part of the medical clearance process to determine whether the patient has recovered. This individual must now have another negative PCR test for COVID-19, in order to confirm recovery.

“One other negative result, is the second such negative COVID-19 PCR for an ill patient in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s care and is part of an ongoing comprehensive investigative management process. This patient has never tested positive for COVID-19.

“The third negative is for a new import related suspected case,” the NEMO release said.

The COVID-19 Report as at Sunday, April 19 at 6:00 pm said 94 persons had been tested, one test result was pending, 24 persons were in quarantine and there had been no COVID-19 related deaths.

