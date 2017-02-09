Second Forum on Pearl of the Caribbean Project to be held

PRESS RELEASE – The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture is pleased to announce the second Forum to discuss the much talked about Pearl of the Caribbean Project.
The first, took place in Vieux Fort on February 8th 2017 with resounding success. Members of the Business Community in the north of the island are invited to take part in a Presentation and Discussion on the Desert Star Holding Project.
The Forum is scheduled for Wednesday February 15th 2017 at the Finance Administrative Centre, Point Seraphine at 12:30 pm.
The Chamber sees this as the start of an extensive ongoing dialogue on this major project which is sure to have significant impact on the entire country.
Members of the Business Community are especially invited to take this opportunity to attend and participate in this forum. Representatives of Invest Saint Lucia as well as the Prime Minister’s Office will be in attendance. This is an ideal opportunity to ask pertinent questions, make suggestions, learn, understand and influence the plans of the Government.
For further information, please contact the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture 452-3165 or visit the website www.stluciachamber.org.