Second annual Inter-District Primary School Football comes to an end

(PRESS RELEASE) — The curtains came down on the 2nd annual Inter-District Primary School Football tournament on Friday 16th November at the Sab Playing Field.

This tournament is sponsored by the SLFA and is implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Education Ministry. Melissa John and Christopher Duncan were the project coordinators.

The day started with a third place match between District 6 and District 3. District 3 got off the blocks early securing a goal in the 4th minute of play by #14 JnBarie Charles.

District 6 responded with two back to back goals in the 11th and 13th respectively. Both goals were scored by #14 Lyndell Augustin for District 6. Prolific striker #7 Ronaldo Serieux made it 3-1 with a late goal in the 58th minute of play. Game ended 3-2 with a second goal by District 3 in the 60th minute of play by Leonus Soopal.

District 6 captured the third place title.

The Grand finals was contested by defending champions District 5 verses District 2. Both teams came into the finals undefeated with a high scoring average. Both teams also showed their defensive prowess in all their previous games, added to their fierce attacking play. Hence this game would be a cracker as these U12 boys displayed their football intelligence.

After some good attacking play by District 5, they finally applied enough pressure to get a goal in the 28th minute of play by #9 Ryan James. Six minutes later District 2 equalized with a goal from Mikel Castang in the 35th. First half ended 1-1. Second half saw more of them with both teams having an eye for goal.

District 5 took the lead yet again in the 47th minute of play with a goal from #10 Tashawn Walter.

With just 10 minutes left to play, District 2 equalized with a goal from Jeanquan John in the 51st. Game ended 2-2 with District 5 winning the dreaded penalty shoot out 4-3 and regaining their title.

The game was followed by the closing ceremony where a number of officials gave brief remarks with most importantly the SLFA committing to a third year partnership.

Individual Prizes are as follows:

Best Defender: Tehj Pascal – District 5

Best Goal Keeper:Joshua George – District 2

Best Midfielder: Josh George – District 2

Best Striker: Jade Hippolyte – District 5

Golden Boot: Ronaldo Serieux – District 6