(PRESS RELEASE) – The second annual Cue Sports St Lucia Inc 8 Ball Duos 2018 pool tournament sponsored by Sean wrecker and garage service and Gemini impressions, got on the way this past weekend with the first two qualifying rounds.

On Friday the 21st of September the first qualifying was held at BH Bar in Dennery and the duo of Selwyn Surage & Gary Khadoo both Vieux Fort came out in the first place with a 2 – 1 victory over the duo of Kenrick Victor & Dwight Calixte also of Vieux Fort, both Duos have qualified for the tournament final.

On Saturday 22nd September the second qualifier was held at Haro’s Tailoring Plus in Vieux Fort where the duo of Miguel Edward of Dennery & Cyrus Frederick of Micoud captured the first place with a 2 – 1 victory over the duo of Edd Eugene & Miguel Albert both of Vieux Fort, both Duos have qualified for the tournament final.

The tournament will continue this coming weekend with the 3rd and 4th qualifying rounds which will take place on Friday 28th at Skips Pub in Castries, and on Saturday 29th at Elixir in Micoud from 7 pm.