Search underway for woman in Laborie

Police and residents are reportedly searching for a woman in Blackbay, Laborie.

The woman has been identified as Saddie Byron, who is believed to be in her 30s.

She has not been heard from the entire day and relatives and friends fear something is wrong.

Sparking more worries is the fact that some of her personal items have been recovered.

A search is underway near a bridge and surrounding areas.

More details as soon as they become available.