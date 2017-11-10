Don't Miss
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Search underway for woman in Laborie

By SNO Staff
November 10, 2017
Share71
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 71

Police and residents are reportedly searching for a woman in Blackbay, Laborie.

The woman has been identified as Saddie Byron, who is believed to be in her 30s.

She has not been heard from the entire day and relatives and friends fear something is wrong.

Sparking more worries is the fact that some of her personal items have been recovered.

A search is underway near a bridge and surrounding areas.

More details as soon as they become available.

(6)(7)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

5 comments

  1. B
    November 10, 2017 at 8:17 PM

    What us going on .this news sound scary .they found some of her items lord i beg let them get her safe lord heal our nation pour out your spirit in this land.nor one day is nor a sad story.my leaders nvest more of god calling our all our church leaders fast and pray member of churches take jesus seriously cause satan is causing havoc
    .

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  2. black bay resident
    November 10, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    She was found dead today. She was raped and murdered.

    (6)(0)
    Reply
  3. black bay resident
    November 10, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    She was found dead. She was raped and murdered

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    November 10, 2017 at 7:58 PM

    The most logical thing would be to post a photo...how the public assist if they don't know they are to look out for....i pray that she is found safely

    (9)(0)
    Reply
  5. sharon terrell
    November 10, 2017 at 7:41 PM

    Now a woman missing haven't been heard from all day,St.Lucia will mad me Jah Jah Father.St.lucians give you'll self a rest take time.Just fear God stop taking lives,you'll pace to deadly.I hope the utmost best they find her safe but missing all day and no communication with family.It does not look promising. You'll busy St.Lucia idle minds.

    (0)(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.