Search called off for Antiguan missing in Colombia

(ANTIGUANEWSROOM) — The search for Jonathon Phillips, the Antiguan who is missing in Colombia, has been called off.

The decision was made by the Colombian authorities on Friday.

Phillips vanished while bathing in a river in Colombia in the South American country.

However, a family member said the Colombian Government is offering a reward for anyone who finds the body of Phillips.

The man is feared dead but family members are still holding out some hope that he will be found alive.

According to Vaaju.com, a group of fifteen rescuers, including fire-fighters and officials from Risk Management began searching Saturday afternoon for two foreigners who vanished while bathing in one of the most important rivers Cocorná, eastern Antioquia.

Captain René Bolívar, coordinator of the Dapard Disaster Management Unit said that missing foreigners were part of a group of six bathers swimming in the river when a sudden wave increase swept them away. Only four were fluent:

“One of the missing persons is American citizen, 52 years old and the other is Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda (Caribbean). Apparently, they are relatives,” explained the official.

The incident occurred about 40 minutes downstreamfrom the municipality’s urban area.

The body of the woman was recovered. However, the search for Phillips, who is an employee of LIAT, in the flight operations department has proven futile.