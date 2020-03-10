Don't Miss
Sea port personnel attend emergency meeting

By GIS
March 10, 2020

(GIS) – The Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Guy Joseph, on Friday, called a meeting with all stakeholders responsible for sea port entry into the country.

Present at the meeting were officials from the Ministry of Heath, the Department of Customs and Excise, the Department of Immigration and the police. The objective of the meeting was to review and strengthen sea port entry healthcare protocols, as the country continues to monitor confirmed cases in neighboring islands.

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to be vigilant and aggressive with the provision of support and resources to front line essential workers. Additionally, government urges Saint Lucians to continue to heed health advisories, and remain alert as it monitors the developing health threat to our nation.

