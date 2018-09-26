Sea Jays Swim Club excited for YOG

(PRESS RELEASE) – In 2016, two members of Sea Jays Swim Club – Jayhan Odlum Smith and Terrel Monplaisir – were slated to train for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games 2018 being hosted in Buenos Aires Argentina from October 6-18.

While being teammates and friends, the two were determined to train and achieve the best they could. With one swimmer selected to attend, Odlum Smith departs on Monday, October 1 with the rest of the Youth Olympic Games contingent.

Jayhan will be swimming the 50 Meter Fly and 100 Meter Freestyle – two of his stronger events. Over the years, Jayhan Odlum Smith has represented Saint Lucia at regional meets such as Carifta, CCCAN, UANA as well as internationally at FINA 2017 World Championships. His eyes are set on representing Saint Lucia in the Olympics 2020.

Jayhan is not the first Sea Jays Swim Club member to represent Saint Lucia and the club at YOG. In 2014, Thalia Bergasse went to Nanjing, China. She participated two of her strongest events. In 200 Meter Backstroke Bergasse set a then personal best in a time of 2:35.62. For the 100 Meter Freestyle, she swam 1:04.34 missing her personal best set a couple weeks earlier at CSSC.

Heidi Emmanuel Peter, president of Sea Jays Swim Club, stated “Seajays family is extremely proud and excited that Jayhan will be representing St Lucia at the Youth Olympic Games this year. We are proud of the successes our swimmers have had at various regional and international meets over the years and know our coaches will continue developing all of our swimmers for such opportunities. Swim hard Jayhan, we are in this with you.”

Sea Jays Swim Club Executive, Coaches, and Members are very excited to send Jayhan Odlum Smith off to Youth Olympic Games 2018. This is just one more stop on Odlum Smith’s journey to Olympics 2020. Continue to strive and achieve Jayhan! We know you’ll give your best!