Sea Jays emerge victorius at Capri-Sun Short Course Nationals

The weekend of October 12-13, 2019 saw the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre come alive with excitement as the Seajays Swim Club hosted the Capri-Sun Short Course National Swim Championship.

The Championship is a pivotal meet as not only is it the first meet of the swim year but it also serves as the time trial for the selection of the Saint Lucia OECS swim team.

It is little wonder that over 160 swimmers from seven local swim clubs arrived in competition mode, determined to assert their authority in the pool and secure the top spots in their respective age groups, to qualify to swim for Saint Lucia at the OECS Swimming Championships to be held in St. Vincent from November 8-10, 2019.

When the curtains came down on Sunday, October 13, 2019, the executive of Seajays was satisfied that the meet had progressed over the two days seamlessly and without incident, and that by all accounts it was well-staged, enjoyable for the swimmers and patrons, and overall successful.

Seajays feels privileged to have collaborated with title sponsors Capri-Sun through its local agents Massy Distribution Ltd.

Capri-Sun has become the name and face of the Short Course National Championships and has demonstrated its commitment to Seajays and the entire swim fraternity of Saint Lucia through its continued sponsorship of this meet both in cash and kind. This year Capri-Sun went above and beyond, and through the collaboration with its agents Massy Distribution Ltd., a true partnership was cemented with Seajays.

Capri-Sun demonstrated sterling corporate responsibility by becoming actively involved in the preparation for the meet and by clocking in hours volunteering before, during and after the meet.

President of Seajays, Robert Blanchard, expressed his gratitude to Capri-Sun during the cheque handover presentation on October 19, 2019:

“This meet could not be possible without the sterling financial contribution of Capri-Sun,” Blanchard said.

He went on to say that Capri-Sun demonstrates good corporate responsibility by the investment it has made and continues to make ensure that young swimmers convert their daily hard work and commitment to their sport, into successes during competition. Seajays is grateful for this healthy collaboration and looks forward to celebrating 10 years with Capri-Sun next year.

Seajays would like to express gratitude to our other sponsors, including CIBC/FCIB, Earle Companies, Crystal Clear, JJ’s Paradise and Bel Jou for the investment they have made in the Club and towards the success of this meet.

It would be remiss of us if we did not mention the time and effort put in over the weekend by the many volunteers who contributed to ensuring that our swimmers remained happy and focused on their events.

Seajays says a huge thank you to the meet manager, the meet referee, the announcer, starters, timers, marshals, those who kept the computer room functioning, the medics, the Red Cross, the DJ who kept our patrons well entertained, the fundraising committee, the clubs, the coaches, parents and guardians and to the management and staff of the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center for all they do on a daily basis to facilitate our swimmers and the growth of swimming in Saint Lucia.

We say a hearty congratulations to Seajays Swim Club for emerging the winner of the Capri-Sun Short Course National Swim Championships 2019. We extend special commendation to Jayhan Odlum-Smith who set an age-group and national record in the 100-meter butterfly and Tristan Dorville who set an age-group record in 100-meter butterfly — the only records of the Meet.

The second and third place winners were Sharks Swim Club and Lightning Aquatics Swim Club, respectively.

