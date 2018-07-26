Don't Miss
SCYSC sympathizes with the friends and family of Cornelius George

By SCYSC
July 26, 2018
Cornelius George Facebook photo

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The South Castries Youth and Sports Council is deeply saddened by the death of vibrant young leader Cornelius George.

We would like to extend condolences to his family and friends. He was a co-laborer in the youth work arena serving as the 2nd Vice President of the Central Castries Youth and Sports Council. Cornelius epitomized ambition and perseverance and was always willing to give one hundred percent to the cause of youth work.

We will continue to pray that his family and friends find comfort in the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We would like to admonish them to trust in Gods ability to come through for them in their time or bereavement.

