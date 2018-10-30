SCYSC leads endorsement of after school program in Cul De Sac

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The South Castries Youth and Sports Council led the endorsement of the Cul de sac After School Program during its launch on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Mrs. Annicia Joseph, the facilitator of this program, expressed her gratitude to the council for its commitment to assisting in the development of young people in the community.

During the launch, Ms. Lisa Joahil, public relations officer of the SCYSC said, “Our passion and purpose is to stay committed to improving the lives of the youth of the community. We aim to mobilize capacity building opportunities for them, which will lead to developing leaders who will effect solutions to social issues that lie within the communities and the larger civil society that we represent.”

Mrs. Joseph, a ports police officer residing in the community of Cul de sac, with a background in social work, desires to bring together the young people of the community to stay off the streets as they remain occupied with activities that will help them develop and harness their skills in various areas. “I wanted to develop my interest in the community by helping individuals and families in the enhancement and restoration of their lives. I intend to serve the children and youth from the age of 5 in areas of academic support, psychosocial support, mentoring, youth development, arts, sports and recreation. My aim is to help improve the participants’ grades, keep them safe, assist working parents, and create a positive impact on the entire community,” said Mrs. Joseph.

While Mrs. Joseph has solicited the support of skilled volunteers, her law enforcement background and comprehensive education in social work provides her the professional experience to work with the communities to make a meaningful contribution in its development. She urges members of the community to support this initiative to create better opportunities for its young people.

For more information on the Cul de sac After School Program, contact Mrs. Annicia Joseph at [email protected]