Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom’s war thriller “The Outpost” opening this week at Caribbean Cinemas

By Caribbean Cinemas (sponsored post)

“The Outpost,” an Afghan war thriller starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, will open in Caribbean Cinemas in St. Lucia on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

“The Outpost” is based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling non-fiction book, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.” In this military thriller, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

“The Outpost” is joining Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged”, one of the first releases to debut in theaters since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film is centered around a terrifying cat-and-mouse chase between Crowe’s character, an unnamed stranger, and a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who provokes the stranger’s ire when trying to get around him in a traffic jam.

In addition to “The Outpost”, Caribbean Cinemas is releasing on August 13: “The Rental”, a horror film starred by Alison Brie and Dan Stevens, a romantic film “Endless”, “Hard Kill”, an action film starred by Bruce Willis and “Big Ugly”, the story about London mob bosses investing in a West Virginia oil deal in hopes of laundering dirty money. Also, “Greenland”, an action thriller that revolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth, starred by Gerald Butler, is scheduled to be released on August 20.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be observed for all employees and patrons during their visit to the cinema. Our new operational hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 7:00 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 4:30 pm. The theater will remain closed on Mondays through Wednesdays until further notice. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com