UPDATE: Scots Guards cricketers on tour in Saint Lucia

The Scots Guards cricket team is presently touring Saint Lucia with a 20-member team out of the United Kingdom.

The 1st Battalion Scots Guards, one of the Foot Guards regiments of the British Army, boasts several sports teams. Aside from the cricket team now in the Caribbean, the rugby team is visiting Fiji.

The Guards arrived here on Saturday (May 18) and are scheduled to play four limited-overs matches, 35-overs-a-side, against local opposition before departing next Tuesday (May 28).

The team was very excited to be able to train at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground over the weekend, hitting the nets and posing for photos. Their opening match was against Mabouya Valley at the La Ressource Playing Field.

Per the Guards’ Facebook page: “Unfortunately some characteristically feisty bowling was too much for the Scots Guards Cricket team in their first match in Saint Lucia. The team put up a good fight and thoroughly enjoyed meeting the locals though!”

On Wednesday the Guards played Central Castries at the Mindoo Phillip Park. They wil take on the John Eugene Cricket Academy at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Thursday, then the Northern Cluster Grassroots Team on Sunday at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

MATCH REPORT: Scots Guards vs Central Castries (press release)

Scots Guards’ second tour match ended in a very convincing win for the Central Castries team at the Mindoo Phillip Park yesterday (Wednesday).

It was a very hot day and it became even hotter for the visitors as a rampant Central Castries totally outclassed their opponents by a massive margin of 214 runs.

Central Castries batted first and did as they pleased with the English attack to register a mammoth total of 313 all out.

The star performers were Ackeem Auguste (39 off 11 balls), who together with opener Mateo Boulogne (51 retired) added 59 for the second wicket. Auguste runs included a four and five sixes (4 6 6 6 6 6) in one over, bowled by Billy Wells.

Stephen Naitram continued the onslaught with a whirlwind 53 (7 sixes and one four) off 23 balls, during a third-wicket partnership of 83 with Boulogne. Alleyne Prospere also cashed in, retiring on 50 laced with five sixes and three fours from just 20 balls. Also making useful scores were Royce Paul (17), Jaden Elibox (22), and Sanjay Hayle (21).

Scots Guards most successful bowlers were George Hopkins with 2 for 34, and Cobus Van-Achterberg, 2 for 58.

Replying without hope of victory, the visitors began with an opening partnership of 55 in the 12th over before Stuart Garratt was stumped for a well-played 43 that contained one six and six fours. After that, the rest of the batting offered little resistance and were dismissed for 99 in 23.1 overs. The only other score of note came from Billy Wells, who made 17.

Alleyne Prospere and Keegan Arnold claiming 2 for 6 and 2 for 9, respectively.

Final Scores:

Central Castries: 313 all out in 28.1 overs.

Scots Guards: 99 all out in 23.1 overs.

The visitors’ next match takes place Thursday, May 23 against John Eugene Academy at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

