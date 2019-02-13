Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Scotiabank agrees to pay out merit increases, NWU says

By NWU
February 13, 2019

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The management of the Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to pay out merit Increases to its employees of all its operational units.

For months, the National Workers Union (NWU), the bargaining agent for the employees, made the request but it would appear that the demand fell on deaf ears.

However, regional executives from Scotiabank flew in and held meetings with the NWU, chaired by officials from the Department of Labour.

The NWU is of the opinion that the bank’s decision to accede would go a long way in eliminating the tension that exists among the workers and rekindle the loyalty, confidence and contribution demonstrated by employees during the many years of the bank’s operations in Saint Lucia.

The parties have agreed to meet in the latter part of February 2019 to conclude all outstanding matters of an industrial relations nature.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Realist
    February 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM

    Good Job, fight for whats is yours

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.