Scientist urges Jamaicans to report sightings of invasive Cuban tree frogs

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Scientist urges Jamaicans to report sightings of invasive Cuban tree frogs
This Cuban tree frog was caught in Clarendon and taken to Hope Zoo in St Andrew. (Photos: Joseph Brown)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A local scientist is appealing to Jamaicans to report sightings of an invasive species of frogs after receiving photos of the amphibians in two areas on the island’s south coast, noting that the creatures can harm our ecosystem.

Terrestrial Biologist Damion Whyte, who is known for his environmental science work, says he and his colleagues have received reports of the invasive Cuban tree frog (Osteopilus septentrionalis) in St Catherine and Clarendon.

“The first official sighting was made by a colleague scientist three years ago. He spotted a green frog on a fish farm in Clarendon,” Whyte told the Jamaica Observer.

“Specimens have also been identified in Denbigh, and we have continued to track the spread of these frogs throughout the two parishes. With the help of social media, persons have also shared pictures of their encounters,” he added.

According to Whyte, one Instagram user who posts under the handle Julian aka @skillarchii showed a picture of Cuban tree frogs she found on her window ledge in Four Paths, Clarendon. Whyte also said he saw a Twitter post with pictures of frogs that had been first encountered in 2018 in Palmer’s Cross, Clarendon.

“We also continue to get reports from fish farms,” Whyte said.

“What we need is to know all the areas where they are so that we can put in place a management plan,” Whyte explained, adding that the aim is to prevent the amphibians from damaging Jamaica’s ecosystem.

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.