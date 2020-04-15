Schools in Trinidad unlikely to reopen before September

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Education Minister Anthony Garcia has said that it is unlikely that schools will be able to reopen until September this year.
The Minister made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
He said that even after school reopens, it will take about a month before CXC can administer examinations.

