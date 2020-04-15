Don't Miss

Schools in Trinidad unlikely to reopen before September

By Trinidad Guardian
April 15, 2020

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Education Minister Anthony Garcia has said that it is unlikely that schools will be able to reopen until September this year.

The Minister made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He said that even after school reopens, it will take about a month before CXC can administer examinations.

Trinidad and Tobago News

