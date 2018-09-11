Schools in Saint Lucia informed to prepare as Isaac approaches

(SNO) — As Isaac approaches, schools across the island have been put on alert to prepare, according to a memo submitted to all primary and secondary school principals and education officers by Acting Chief Education Officer Ruffina Charles on Monday, Sept. 10:

“The St. Lucia Meteorological Services and the National Emergency Management Organization are encouraging all persons in St. Lucia to closely monitor and listen to official sources on the development of Hurricane Isaac.

“On the current path, Hurricane Isaac is expected to begin affecting St. Lucia by Wednesday into Thursday of this week.

“Education officers are asked to inform all schools to ensure all documents, books, etc. are secured, all electrical equipment are covered, unplugged and where possible elevate equipment off floors. The same applies to all satellite offices,” the notice states.

“Schools designated as shelters are asked to be on standby in the event your school is required to be opened as an emergency shelter.

“More information will be given as it relates to school operations as soon as official information comes from NEMO and MET Services.

“Persons are asked to stay informed and remain safe as we prepare for Hurricane Isaac.”