Schoolgirl cricket bowls off in Saint Lucia!

(SNO) — Female cricket has finally been introduced in schools, with the start of the Under-17 girls’ Twenty20 tournament this week.

The initiative, which one truly hopes will continue uninterrupted for many years to come, comes ahead of Saint Lucia hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this coming weekend. Games are being played with a tapeball. Matches are being held at Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries, and Phillip Marcellin Ground in Vieux Fort.

The structure of the tournament is such that it is being conducted as an inter-district tournament. (Saint Lucia has eight education districts, including 24 eligible secondary schools.)

At the MPP, District 2 (Castries Central) defeated District 1 (Gros Islet/Babonneau) by six wickets in a match reduced to 15 overs per side due to early morning showers. District 2, led by Joyann Preville’s 2, made a total of 91. Skyy Smith took 4/19, and Natalia Phillip a remarkable 4/7. District 1, in reply, lost four wickets in compiling 94 runs.

Down at the PMG, District 5 (Dennery/Micoud) defeated District 6 (Vieux Fort) by nine wickets in a low-scoring fixture. District 6 made 57/5, and District 5 replied with 58/1.

Meanwhile, District 8 (Soufriere) defeated District 7 (Choiseul) by 11 runs. District 8 rang up 120, then held District 7 to 109.

One match is scheduled for Wednesday morning. District 3 plays District 4 from 10 a.m.

Each team is scheduled to play three games in the preliminaries, with the final slated for November 15 at a venue to be determined. What a thing it would be for our young ladies to be able to take the field at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground!