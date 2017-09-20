Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

School reopens today

By Dept. of Education
September 20, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform the general public that classes, for all schools, will resume today Wednesday 20th September, 2017.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), and the Saint Lucia Met. Office announced an all clear Tuesday morning, thus ending the period given for the closure of schools on the island, as far as the passage of Hurricane Maria is concerned.

So, once again, classes for all schools resume today Wednesday 20th September, 2017.

 

