School counselors to celebrate School Counselors Week, Feb. 3–7, 2020

By Ministry of Education
January 24, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – School counsellors across the island will celebrate their achievements and importance to the school life of students, when they observe School Counsellors Week from Feb. 3–7, 2020.

The week will be observed under the theme: School Counsellors Building Better Humans. School Counsellors Week highlights the tremendous impact school counsellors have in helping students achieve school success and in assisting student in planning for their careers.

The special week provides recognition for school counsellors who implement comprehensive school-counselling programmes, as a vital part of the educational process for all students, as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Guidance Counselling Coordinator Joycelyn Eugene, who commissioned the celebration of School Counsellors Week in 2017, says much is not known about how counsellors work impacts the growth of students in and out of school.

“School counsellors are advocates for the changes that need to be made in schools and society to create an environment in which students can survive and thrive. Thirty-one (31) school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities. All schools are expected to show their appreciation of their school counsellor, while hosting special events and activities to call attention to the countless benefits of a comprehensive school counselling programme,” Ms. Eugene Said.

A special celebration service and a two-day counsellors conference will be held, as part of celebrations for School Counsellors Week.

Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school counselling programmes should contact the school counsellors at their local schools or District Education Offices.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

