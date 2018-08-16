School cancels classes after parents threaten ‘open hunting season’ on transgender girl

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – Classes at a small Oklahoma school had to be canceled when parents threatened “open hunting season” on a 12-year-old transgender girl.

The adults took to a private Facebook group for parents at Achille Independent School District to unleash a slew of hateful comments on Maddie, a seventh grader, calling her “it,” a “half baked maggot” and saying she should be stabbed, local station KXII-TV reported.

“That’s a threat against her life… that’s scary,” said her mom, Brandy Rose.

For the past two years in the rural school district, Maddie had been using a staff bathroom. But this year she moved to a new middle school building and when she didn’t know where the staff restroom was on the first day of school, last Wednesday, “she used the girls’ bathroom,” her mother said.

Parents were outraged.

“Heads up parents of 5th thru 7th grade girls,” a woman named Jamie Crenshaw posted in the Facebook group. “The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. REALLY . . . Looks like it’s gonna be a long year.”

“We have made school board meetings over this situation last year but nothing seems to be changing,” the post, which has since been deleted, continued, according to the Washington Post.

Even adults from outside the district joined in.

“Why are parents letting their kids be transgender?” posted one person.

One disturbing post read: “If he wants to be a female make him a female. A good sharp knife will do the job really quick.”

After images of the posts circulated and drew outrage, the Achille Public School district announced it would be canceling all classes on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The girl’s family also filed for a protective order in Bryan County court on Friday against someone with the same last name as one of the parents making threats, the Oklahoman reported.

The Facebook group appeared to have been deleted by Wednesday — and the school had reopened.