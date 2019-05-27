Scammers using Allen Chastanet’s name

Share This On:

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is requesting the public’s assistance in reporting scams in which persons are using fake social media accounts in his name to contact members of the public about “grant assistance for projects”.

The prime minister made the appeal in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday morning, May 27, 2019.

He said an investigation is underway to identify the scammers and “suitable action” will be taken against these individuals.

“It has been brought to my attention that there are several fake accounts in my name contacting persons about Grant Assistance for Projects,” he wrote.

“Please note that none of these accounts belong to me and at NO time will I or any Government Minister message you directly about such Programmes.

“I beg your assistance in reporting, sharing and notifying as many of your Facebook friends about these scams to avoid anyone losing their hard earned money. We are in the process of identifying the scammers and suitable action will be taken against these individuals. I thank you for your assistance.”

The prime minister’s post was accompanied by a screenshot of a conversation from a fake account in his name:

