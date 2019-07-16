Satan’ released from Guyana prison by mistake; probe launched

Share This On:

THE findings of a Board of Inquiry into the accidental release of “Satan” from prison recently, will be made public soon, according to the acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had released murder accused 35-yrea-old Alvin Reid, known as ‘Satan,’ by mistake and the police are now seeking the public’s assistance to recapture him.

The Guyana Police Force recently issued a wanted bulletin for Reid, and said that he is wanted for the murder of Malika Hamilton, which occurred in August, 2016, at Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara.

According to Director of Prisons, the Board of Inquiry will determine the outcome for ranks that were on duty whom handled the release of the prisoner. The director said when the murder accused is apprehended he will face no additional charges for the blunder that led to his release.

“There is a valid warrant for his imprisonment. So it is not a situation where he has to be taken before the court and all of that. Also, I still have to go through the report and prepare a synopsis,” he said.

“Satan” was, in September 2018, committed to stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Malika Hamilton, whose body was fished out of the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara, on August 12, 2016. It is alleged that she was reported missing after going for a swim with the accused and another male. Police arrested “Satan” a few days after Hamilton’s body had been found, having found him hiding in a barrel at a relative’s house. He was subsequently charged and remanded.

