SAS Entertainment launches to deliver signature events in BVI, USVI and Orlando

(PRESS RELEASE) – SAS Entertainment & Production is an events company that creates and delivers signature and luxury events in the British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands and Orlando.

SAS Entertainment specializes in Event Planning, Promotions, Marketing and Artist Management. The company was founded by a group of dynamic ladies who are already established professionals in events management, entertainment, public relations, marketing and branding.

SAS offers its clients creativity and marketing advice to promote their business services and/or products effectively. Sakeeda Freeman, Events Coordinator and USVI Representative says this is SAS’ competitive advantage. “SAS Entertainment & Production aims to make each function a unique and memorable experience. We take the burden of events management off your hands and make your event a success.”

SAS specializes in corporate events, social celebrations, gala dinners, award shows and product launches. The company caters to all aspects of event planning including working with vendors (venues, caterers etc.) handling paperwork, sourcing suppliers (photographers, decorators etc.) while integrating the client’s branding.

Sakeeda emphasises, “We bring professionalism, creativity, background, expertise, strategic thinking, real-time problem solving, resources and connections needed to deliver exceptional results, while staying within the designated budget.”

Aside from the core team of women, Sakeeda says what distinguishes the company is the access to high quality entertainment. “We have already established a network of high level artists that possess the ability to entertain a plethora of audiences.”

While SAS works with companies and brands to deliver events, the company also creates periodic events with a view to stimulate the islands’ entertainment sector and attract audiences from neighboring islands in the Region.

The first signature event, a “Sip & Chat” is scheduled on February 29, 2020. “Sip & Chat” is a networking event curated for business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

SAS Entertainment’s vision is to integrate creativity, entertainment, and corporate partnerships to heighten the standard for events production and marketing. The vision ties into SAS’ slogan: “We don’t just host events, we create experiences.”

For more information on SAS Entertainment’s first signature event, “Sip & Chat” on February 29, 2020, Like and Follow @SASEntertainmentProduction on Facebook and Instagram.

