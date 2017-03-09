Sara Peter launches #settheagender initiative

PRESS RELEASE – TV Producer and United Nations Journalist Fellow ( 2012), Sarah Peter is calling on members of the public to help ( #settheagender).

The initiative which is the brain child of the Journalist and Human Rights Advocate is aimed at encouraging more discussion on domestic violence and rape against women on the island and in the Caribbean region. The #settheagender is a social media campaign which encourages persons to #settheagender on social media and add their voice on how persons can help to deter these crimes against women and advance more women into leadership positions.

The initiative also comes in the wake of the brutal murder of a thirty-one year old woman who was murdered by her common law husband and amid an unprecedented number of reported rape cases on the island. Peter contends that more discussion and pressure from members of the society is needed to trigger more action from policy makers to address the matter.

The #settheagender initiative ( Advancing Gender Equity /Nourishing Development and Empowering a Resolution ) also consists of a television program which will be aired on Wednesday March 8th on International Women’s Day on Calabash TV at 8:00 pm and on NTN at 9pm . The show will also be aired on Sunday March 12th on Flow at 8pm and Carib Vision at 9pm . The TV show OFFLIMITS ( The AGender Edition ) includes an interview with former Jamaican Minister of Youth Lisa Hannah as well as St.Lucian Government Minister of Gender Affairs, Gail Rigobert. The show dives into some of the main barriers of political leadership for women while also highlighting some of the achievements of women in the workplace.

To find out more about the project you could follow Sarah Peter on Twitter @SarahPeter3 and on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IamSarahPeter/

Help SetTheAgender , add your voice to the debate ( #settheagender)

