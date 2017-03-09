BOSL
COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times.

Sara Peter launches #settheagender initiative

By Sara Peter
March 9, 2017

unnamed-9PRESS RELEASE – TV Producer and United Nations Journalist Fellow ( 2012), Sarah Peter   is calling on members of  the public to  help ( #settheagender).

The initiative which is the brain child of the Journalist and Human Rights Advocate is aimed at  encouraging  more discussion on domestic violence and rape  against women on the island and  in the Caribbean region. The #settheagender  is a social media campaign which encourages persons to  #settheagender  on social media and add their voice on how persons can help to deter these crimes against  women and advance more  women into leadership positions.

The initiative also comes in the wake of  the brutal murder of a thirty-one year old woman who was murdered by her common law husband and amid an unprecedented number of reported rape cases on the island. Peter contends that more discussion and pressure from members of the society  is needed to  trigger more  action from policy makers to  address the matter.

The  #settheagender  initiative ( Advancing Gender Equity /Nourishing Development and Empowering a Resolution )  also consists of a television program  which will be aired on Wednesday March 8th on  International Women’s Day on Calabash TV at 8:00 pm and on NTN at 9pm . The show will also be aired  on Sunday March 12th on  Flow at  8pm and Carib Vision at  9pm . The TV show OFFLIMITS ( The AGender Edition ) includes an  interview with former  Jamaican Minister of Youth  Lisa Hannah as well as  St.Lucian Government Minister of Gender Affairs, Gail Rigobert.  The show  dives  into some of the  main barriers of political leadership for women while also  highlighting  some of the achievements of women in the workplace.

To find out more about the project you could follow Sarah Peter on  Twitter  @SarahPeter3 and on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IamSarahPeter/

Help SetTheAgender , add your voice to the debate  ( #settheagender)

(3)(1)
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 0
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 9:22 AM

    Hopefully this can bring awareness to the violence against women done everyday in our society

    (3)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.