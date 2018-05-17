Sandals Resorts statement ahead of Sandals under-19 cup final

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – “We believe the tournament thus far has been an exciting and successful one, and we look forward to building on this partnership with the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association.

Over the course of the past few weeks we have seen some keen competition and some outstanding individual performances by our young cricketers here in Saint Lucia. On behalf of the entire Sandals Saint Lucia family we want to wish the two finalists; Babonneau and Gros Islet, all the best as they compete for the inaugural Sandals Under 19 Cup at the Mindoo Phillip Park this Sunday, May 20th.

I would like to urge the public to come out in their numbers and show support for these talented young men, a number of whom are seeking to break into the senior national team and then on to the Windward Islands and even possibly West Indies selection.”