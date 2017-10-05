Sandals Resorts pay tribute to Dame Pearlette Louisy

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sandals Resorts International has paid tribute to outgoing Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy, who is set to vacate the office of Governor General after some 20 years.

A delegation from Sandals visited the Governor General’s office on Friday, to present Dame Pearlette with a token of appreciation, as well as deliver a letter from Sandals’ Chairman the Honourable Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart.

Mr. Stewart commended Dame Pearlette for her outstanding service to the people and country of Saint Lucia.

“You are a true patriot Your Excellency, whose love for Saint Lucia has allowed you to demonstrate the same outstanding leadership throughout, working alongside whoever was in office, always putting the country and people of this beautiful island first. Your longevity in office is testament to that, and I daresay you can rest assured of a memorable and lasting legacy not only here is Saint Lucia, but throughout the Caribbean and the world.”

The Governor General expressed her thanks to Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager Sunil Ramdeen, and urged the company to continue to support the hospitality sector in Saint Lucia, adding that Sandals remains a vital part of the sector.