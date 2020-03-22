Don't Miss
Sandals owner announces the closure of all its operations across the Caribbean

By Bahamas Press
March 22, 2020

Stewart

(Bahamaspress.com) – Founder and chairman of the internationally-recognized brand, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, said the chain will close its properties from March 30 to May 15, 2020.

Citing recent global travel warnings and airline cancellations, he said they were compelled to make the “difficult decision”.

“Never could we have imagined the impact the current global health crisis would have on the world. In these unprecedented times, and now more than ever, the safety and health of our valued guests is of paramount importance,” Stewart said.

As a result of the closure, the chain, which includes its Beaches Resorts locations, will not accept new arrivals as of March 23, 2020.

The hotelier said the team will be reaching out to guests who have upcoming stays to reschedule. “Please don’t call us because our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. This way, you can spend less time trying to reach us and more time with your loved ones.”

Stewart said the region is resilient and will return “better, stronger and more passionate than ever.”

“We will take this time to make further enhancements to our resorts so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve.”

Sandals Resorts has 15 properties across the Caribbean while its family-friendly brand, Beaches Resorts has three properties, two in Jamaica and the other in Turks and Caicos.

