Sandals named best hotel and resort operator

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sandals Resorts is thrilled to announce that it was named Hotel and Resort Operator of the Year for the ninth year running at the prestigious 2017 Travel Trade Gazette Awards, held at the Lyceum Theatre in London on Monday, September 18th.

The accolade recognizes the Luxury Included Caribbean resorts’ continued efforts to deliver excellence in product and service.

“The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for the Caribbean and our thoughts go out to all of those who have been affected by Hurricane Irma,” says Karl Thompson, Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ Managing Director, UK & Europe. “We’d like to thank the trade not only for voting for us in the TTG Awards but also for their unwavering support over the last few weeks as we work to relocate guests and to repair and renovate our resorts in Antigua and Turks & Caicos.”

Comedian Rob Brydon presented the award to Karl Thompson, alongside TTG Group Editor Pippa Jacks and Managing Director, Daniel Pearce.

The glittering awards ceremony was attended by 750 travel industry figures, and comprised seven categories for travel agents and 17 for suppliers. The TTG Travel Awards saw entries from more than 130 travel companies, with a robust judging process.

TTG’s group editor Pippa Jacks said, “The TTG Travel Awards have earned a reputation for being the toughest awards to win in travel, so any company who takes home a trophy this year can be sure they really are the best-in-class. This year’s winners are those companies that have done more to develop their product, more to grow their business, and more to support their travel agent partners than any others in their sector.”

