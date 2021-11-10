Castries, Saint Lucia, Wednesday November 10, 2021:– Sandals’ Saint Lucia Team Members are beaming with cocktail pride after yet another indication of their being ever-ready to bounce and spring into action whenever needed, in good times and bad.

This time around, they’re celebrating participation in a ‘Welcome Cocktail Competition’ announced across the Sandals Resorts International (SRI) chain, as part of official activities marking its 40th anniversary.

The competition involved participants from all SRI’s three properties here:

At Sandals Halcyon Beach, five participants stepped up to the plate: Ron Avril, Jason Philogene, Waynelle Monrose, Ramiz St. Luce, and Jonathan Morgan.

At Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort, nine contenders stood in line: Deion Peter, Kate Stephen, Saskia Jn Baptiste, Clent Sylvester, Francis Francis, Christine Simeon, Craig Andes, Michel Hunt, and Kilan Casimir.

And at Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort & Spa, six were ready to take the plunge: Bedeana Joseph, Vince Modeste, Gersham Moses, Amanda Stephen, Rhett Cox, and Christy Chandler.

The winner would receive US$400, a trip to relax at any Sandals Resort — and have their signature cocktail included as part of the staple of welcome drinks for guests all-year-long.

The end-users themselves, Sandals Diamond guests, were brought in to sit on the judging panel.

From the first sip to last, it was a keen contest, as judges repeated tastes and refreshers until the winners were decided.

After the flurry of activity was over, Jonathan Morgan took the top spot at Sandals Halcyon with his aptly named cocktail “Halcyon Bliss”, inspired by the beautiful landscape of the resort, with the colour representing the foliage, reminiscent of paradise.

Jonathan says, “I was very happy to be given the opportunity to take part in the competition and I am very grateful and proud that I won”.

Kilan Casimir’s entry ‘Verry Berry” emerged victorious at Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort, a drink he said was inspired by all of the best that is Sandals Grande.

Casimir says: “I knew I was going up against some stiff competition, so I had to bring my A-game. I am very happy that I won.”

Chrissy Chandler’s “Frosted Hibiscus” inspired by romance, giddy, heady feelings and hints of sweetness, blew-away the competition at Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort & Spa.

Chrissy says her “drink is perfect for the Sandals Couple, where Love is all you need”.

Managing Director Winston Anderson, congratulating the participants and winners, remarked: “We have always boasted that we have the world’s best team members here, and when we announced this competition, we knew it was going to deliver keen competition and extraordinary cocktails.

“In fact, I wish that I could declare everyone winners, so keen was the competition and of such high quality were the drinks they produced — all original, mind you, but that is above my pay grade.”

He continued, “As we kick-off our 40th-anniversary celebrations we could have started with no better place than with some of the persons who make our guests happy.

“Enjoy the feeling that comes from hard work — and I have the good fortune of looking forward to tasting all of your drinks.”

The Welcome Cocktail Competition set the tone for a year-long celebration within Sandals Resorts and team members in Saint Lucia highly anticipate the next.