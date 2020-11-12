Sandals La Toc employees receive fire safety training

By Sandals

(PRESS RELEASE) — In line with its commitment to continuously enhance and upgrade the skills of its team members, Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort & Spa recently undertook a fire safety training exercise to certify approximately 200 staff members.

The training, held over a two week period, was facilitated by Fire Safety Engineer Mabius Francis who commended Sandals for its commitment to this important issue.

“We have been working with Sandals Regency La Toc for the past several years to conduct this important training exercise. I must say that I’m really impressed by the level of responsibility and commitment the resort has shown in terms of its passion for ensuring a high degree of fire safety awareness among its team members,” he stated.

Sandals officials say efforts are in keeping with its promise to ensure the safety of both its team members and guests.

Sandals Regency La Toc Public Relations Manager Shervon Alfred said, “We understand the serious risks posed by fires, and this training allows our team members an opportunity to gain an additional skill which they can, in turn, use to positively impact their communities.”

Mr. Alfred said the exercise will help to reduce potential fire hazards by ensuring that employees know how to respond quickly and efficiently in the event of a blaze.

The training covered a number of areas including, fire awareness and prevention, emergency action planning and emergency equipment and use. The practical component saw team members being trained in the proper use of a fire extinguisher. They were also re-familiarized with the emergency assembly points on the resort.

