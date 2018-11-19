Sandals hosts Windies Womens’ Team in Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Sandals Resorts International hosted the Windies Womens’ team in Saint Lucia this week, after they stormed into the semi-finals of the WT20 World Cup by beating England in their last group match at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

It means that the Windies finished with a perfect record, and have set up a semi-final clash with Australia in Antigua, as they continue in defense of their world title.

Sandals is the official sponsor of the Windies teams, both senior male and female, and according to the resorts’ Managing Director in Saint Lucia Winston Anderson, the ladies are making it worthwhile.

“We are extremely proud of the performances of Captain Taylor and her team. They have shown a true fighting spirit, and carry themselves like champions. We wish them all the best and Sandals will stand behind them as we support all things in the best interest of the Caribbean,” he said.

Regional Public Relations Manager Sunil Ramdeen congratulated the team on its performance, wishing them a successful title defense.

“The Windies women have really lifted the spirit of all of us in the region, and the overwhelming support from the public shows that success can indeed cause Caribbean people to rally around the West Indies. They carry the Sandals logo with pride, and we are proud to be in a position to support them,” he stated.

Darren Sammy himself was among a select group including government and opposition members who joined Sandals in the corporate suite to congratulate the ladies after their big win.

Windies Captain Stephanie Taylor assured all present that the team is confident and in high spirits heading into their semi-final clash with World Number 1 Australia, and she thanked Sandals for standing behind the team as they seek to win back to back T20 World Cup titles.