Sandals Grande St. Lucian voted Best Resort in Saint Lucia at 25th Annual World Travel Awards

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort was honored with the title of St. Lucia’s Leading Resort at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards 2018 Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony held on September 22, 2018 at Sandals Montego Bay.

Leaving with 10 prestigious awards, Sandals Resorts International, the Luxury Included® Resort Company, demonstrated its continued commitment to excellence by receiving the notable recognition of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 25th consecutive year. Also awarded within Sandals Resorts International’s brand was Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa, named the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort for its 11th year.

“We are thrilled to be honored at the World Travel Awards here at Sandals Montego Bay as the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 25th year in a row,” said Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “We continue to innovate at every touch point of the all-inclusive experience to provide the most luxurious experiences for our customers and exceed their expectations. In the year ahead, we look forward to showing the world the best of the Caribbean across all of our resorts.”

With a total of 10 trophies, Sandals Resorts International garnered the most awards of any highly acclaimed hotel brand. The Caribbean resort company’s top honors included:

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2018: Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2018: Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2018: Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Barbados

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2018: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2018: Sandals Grande Antigua

Grenada’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2018: Beaches Negril Resort & Spa

Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Montego Bay

St Lucia’s Leading Resort 2018: Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the express purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.