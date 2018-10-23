Sandals Foundation donates US$50,000 to relief efforts in T&T

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International has noted with alarm the terrible flooding situation in Trinidad and Tobago which has left so many families in dire need of basic items.

Like so many others who have responded in this time of need, we intend to do our part to help ease the burden of those affected, and today we have donated US$50,000 (TT$335,000) to the Living Waters Community which has been actively involved in relief efforts.

Living Waters will be using the funds to help provide relief items such as cooked food, water, baby food, diapers, toiletries, non-perishable food items, medical and cleaning supplies. The affected areas that will receive assistance include Sangre Grande, Kelly Village, Oropune, Arima, Tunapuna, Caroni, Chaguanas and Couva.

Since its inception in 2009, the Sandals Foundation has always sought to respond wherever there was a need among the people of our beloved region; from earthquake relief efforts in Haiti in 2010 to last year’s hurricane relief efforts after the devastation in several islands such as Dominica, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Barbuda.

Several of our team members, including a number of our senior managers are citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, who have been actively involved in reaching out to their families and friends back home. Director of the Sandals Foundation Heidi Clarke said the Foundation is happy to support their efforts, because we have seen first-hand how natural disasters have negatively impacted communities and families.

“We feel it is our duty whenever possible to play our part to help return lives to normalcy as quickly as possible. Our neighbours in Trinidad and Tobago have suffered tremendously due to this unprecedented flooding and we are pleased to support the Living Waters Community in their efforts to reach those most in need.

The Sandals Foundation is committed to the growth and development of our Caribbean people, and it is our promise to diligently undertake the sustainable development of their lives as we improve opportunities for education, protect and preserve the environment and build healthy communities where families can have their hopes and dreams realised.