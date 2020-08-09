Sandals Foundation donates masks

By Fernelle Neptune, Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health and Wellness recently received a donation of reusable masks from the Sandals Foundation to assist community members with maintaining and adhering to the protocols for managing COVID-19.

The reusable masks will be made available at the various wellness centres around the island and will be distributed to people who have limited or no access to masks.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Sandals Foundation for the donation. She said it will play a significant part in protecting the health of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our teams within the communities have been indicating that especially at the level of the community there is a lack of adherence to the use of face masks and the Foundation has taken a proactive measure to provide us with support to reduce this possible problem. So by providing us with 1500 face masks, we will be able to work at the level of the community and provide face masks to them free of charge because of this donation.”

Public Relations Manager of Sandals Grande, Judy Deterville, said the foundation is dedicated to making the health of the community a priority and responding to the situation of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia.

“Today we are looking at our assistance to the community, and the foundation has risen to every occasion because in times of need, in times of natural disasters, and with this disaster, we certainly want to help people meet and maintain the protocols that will assist in saving lives.”

The Sandals Foundation made a donation of 1500 masks valued at EC$10,000.