Sandals Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary with strengthened commitment to environmental sustainability

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today (Monday, March 18), the Sandals Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International – is celebrating its 10th anniversary of fulfilling its promise to the Caribbean community and impacting over 850,000 people.

Investing in projects directly related to improving communities, fostering growth through education and protecting the environment, the Sandals Foundation has committed to doubling down on protecting the Caribbean natural ecosystem and bringing its over 14,000 employees and its customers together to support environmentally sustainable projects over the next decade. The Sandals Foundation currently operates in Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Turks & Caicos.

“Our goal has always been simple – to unite the Caribbean region, elevate its people, and protect its delicate ecosystem and I am so proud of how far we’ve come in our first decade,” said Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International and president of the Sandals Foundation. “To build on our momentum and bring even more awareness to the importance of supporting the Caribbean, we are tapping into the power of social media, our local and international partnerships, and the strong support that we have within Sandals Resorts International to galvanize the world to join in our efforts.”

Since its inception in 2009, the Sandals Foundation has worked with its extensive network of donors, volunteers, partners and team members to implement projects and programmes, valued at over US$58 million.

The Foundation has worked with 578 schools across the region, impacted over 348,000 community members and reached over 43,000 people through environmental programmes.

“We have been very fortunate in the support we have received over the past 10 years that has allowed us to impact so many people across the region,” said Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation. “It has been especially gratifying to know that we have uplifted the spirits and improved the quality of life for thousands of children and adults alike and this has fueled us to make this significant commitment for the way forward.”

The Sandals Foundation has constructed three early childhood institutions, awarded 180 five-year scholarships to deserving students, implemented programmes to promote literacy and technological advancements and completed major infrastructural developments to schools.

The Foundation has also taken significant strides to protect the environment, managing two marine-protected areas and supporting another four in Jamaica.

The Foundation has also taken steps to reduce plastic pollution in the region and educate adults and children on the dangers of irresponsible waste disposal, distributing 5,000 reusable water bottles to students and 10,000 reusable shopping bags in an effort to promote environmental protection.

The Sandals Foundation has also supported programmes aimed at protecting endangered species including turtles, conch, forestry and coral reefs.

The Foundation’s work in communities have seen the donation of critical medical equipment to hospitals, support for women farmers, pregnant teens, artisans and the provision of critical dental and eye care services to over 240,000 people.

Over the past decade, the Foundation has also extended support to neighbouring islands on the ground in times of crisis, including natural disasters in Haiti, Dominica, Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, and some of the out islands of the Bahamas.

Face It… The Caribbean Marine Ecosystem Needs Your Help Today

While the Sandals Foundation will continue to support projects across each of its core pillars, the organisation is placing a special emphasis on the environmental component in the years to come.

Clarke said the Sandals Group of Companies and the Sandals Foundation have already started to intensify their efforts by reducing plastic pollution through their operations, which is indicative of the pledge they have made to protecting the Caribbean’s natural resources.

“The Caribbean Sea connects more than 700 islands and coastlines which is a source of livelihood for thousands of people. The role we all play in supporting protected areas and teaching the next generation the importance of caring for their precious environment is crucial now more than ever,” Clarke continued.

Last year, in partnership with Oceanic Global, a non-profit focused on providing solutions to issues impacting our oceans, all 19 Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts eliminated the 21,490,800 single-use plastic straws and stirrers used across the resorts each year, along with plastic laundry bags and plastic bags throughout gift shops.

As of February 1, 2019, all resorts have eliminated styrofoam. The company is currently exploring opportunities to eliminate other plastic across its resorts by September 2019.

Face the Future!

Over the next year, the non-profit commits to putting a special emphasis on expanding awareness and funding to support the beautiful, yet vulnerable, Caribbean ecosystem.

With the help of partners, key stakeholders and volunteer team members, the Foundation is committed to engaging 100,000 people in environmental protection and conservation over the next 10 years. This commitment includes working with schools and educators to integrate marine education in their lesson plans, spearheading hands-on field trips to protected areas and engaging residents in coastal communities on proper solid waste management programmes.

In line with its mission to reduce waste, the Foundation will also provide school children in the region with reusable lunch kits to reduce their dependence on Styrofoam.

Funds raised through donations and partnerships will help to expand on training workshops aimed at building the capacity of educators and club leaders on environmental conservation, as well as engage wardens and provide enforcement equipment to ensure proper management and protection of marine areas.

With even greater focus on turtle conservation, the Foundation will work to certify Sandals and Beaches Resorts in turtle protection, continuing support of the highly successful turtle tour and help to rehabilitate beaches to provide safer nesting grounds.

The Foundation pledges to strengthen the resilience of coral reefs in the region, with a commitment to plant 30,000 coral fragments onto reef systems over the next 10 years. As part of this, community members will receive training in coral restoration, and guests at Sandals and Beaches Resorts will be able to participate in coral planting dives.

With the devastating effects of climate change on the environment more evident than ever, Clarke urges residents and organisations across the region to join the pledge to make sustainable environmental practices a part of their everyday lives and operations.

ABOUT SANDALS FOUNDATION

The Sandals Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was created to continue and to expand upon the philanthropic work that Sandals Resorts International has undertaken. It is the culmination of three decades of dedication to playing a meaningful role in the lives of the communities where we operate across the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation funds projects in three core areas: education, community and the environment. One hundred percent of the monies contributed by the general public to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean community. To learn more about the Sandals Foundation, visit online at www.sandalsfoundation.org