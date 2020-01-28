Sandals Foundation becomes Platinum Sponsor of St Lucia Animal Protection Society

Share This On:

Pin 69 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International has signed on as a Platinum Sponsor for the Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS), a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for sick and abandoned dogs in St Lucia.

As a new Platinum Sponsor, Sandals Foundation will provide an annual financial contribution of over EC$9,000 to the St Lucia Animal Protection Society.

The sponsorship will help to cover the cost of food, veterinary services and medication for the rescued animals as well as supporting SLAPS’ spay and neuter program.

“We are proud to partner with the St Lucia Animal Protection Society to support their work to rescue, care for, and promote the humane treatment of animals in St Lucia,” said Heidi Clarke, Sandals Foundation Executive Director.

“Animal care is an important component of having healthy communities and we hope this partnership will help to expand on the level of care provided to the rescued animals and also allow the society to increase the number of animals that it can assist.”

Pamela Devaux, President of SLAPS, said the society functions on meagre resources and such public support is crucial to its continued operation.

“We are grateful to receive this much-needed assistance from Sandals Foundation to continue the work of the St Lucia Animal Protection Society, including our efforts to provide veterinary services, medication, and food for the animals in our care,” Devaux said.

“We rely on corporate donations from organizations to sustain our operations so we can continue to do the work that we do every day,” Devaux added.

Interested sponsors, Devaux notes, can support through a Platinum Sponsorship Package of $3500, Gold Sponsorship of $2500 or Silver Sponsorship at $1500.

( 0 ) ( 0 )