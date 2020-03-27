Sandals employees get care packages, partial salaries, full benefits during closure

Share This On:

Pin 2K Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia has joined with its sister resorts all over the Caribbean to provide care packages for its team members on island.

Like many hotels all over the world, Sandals Resorts International recently announced that it will be closing all its resorts between March 30th to May 15th as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world. In a statement the company indicated that it had originally planned to stay open.

“If we could have we would have remained open to welcome guests and for the benefit of our team members but airline disruptions and airport closures coupled with recent global health warnings have forced us to temporarily close.”

In order to soften the economic fallout Sandals will be paying team members a portion of their salaries during the closure, and will also ensure that all their benefits remain intact. The resort group has gone further and created care packages which it is distributing to its team members throughout the Caribbean and also right here in Saint Lucia.

The care packages contain a number of essential food items including rice, sugar, flour, milk, juice, eggs, fruits and vegetables and other items. General Manager of Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort and Spa Christopher Elliott said making sure its team members were ok is a priority of the company at this difficult time.

“Our team members are the heart of who we are, and we want to ensure that during this challenging period our resort team members do not go home empty handed. In addition to retaining benefits, fully-paid vacations and a portion of salaries, our resort members are also receiving these care packages. We are in this together, and in difficult times families stand together. “

( 0 ) ( 0 )