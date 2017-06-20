Sandals breaks ground for fourth resort in Saint Lucia

As ground breaks for Saint Lucia’s fourth Sandals Resorts International (SRI) hotel, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has lauded the hotel chain for its investment on the island, stating that every government in the region would be happy to have that sort of opportunity.

This week, SRI Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart broke ground for the newest addition to Sandals award-winning resorts in St. Lucia – dubbed Sandals LaSource.

“If you were to look at the value of Sandals per island, per economy, and what Sandals contributes it is significant. And when I look at 350 rooms and… more than 20 restaurants that is a significant investment… I am sure that every government in the region would want to have you in their country,” Holness said.

Meanwhile, St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet recalled his efforts in helping to make the first Sandals resort – Sandals Regency La Toc – a reality back in 1993.

“I remember how excited I was… We went all over [and] we educated everybody about who Mr. Stewart was. I felt it was a huge opportunity for St. Lucia in those days to be able to get brand Sandals to St. Lucia,” an emotional Chastanet stated.

Managing Director Stewart said the new addition will be housed on 19 acres of land and will feature 350 rooms and suites, inclusive of exotic SkyPool Butler Suites and all-butler signature swim-up Rondoval suites, a first for the chain.

The Sandals LaSource resort will consist of several buildings including five and seven-storey structures. The three other hotels under the Sandals brand are Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort, Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort & Spa and Sandals Halcyon.

Tourism officials are convinced that the SRI’s added investment suggests a high level of investor confidence.

Winston Anderson, the current Sandals Grande managing director, will serve as head of Sandals La Source.

SRI recently announced that it had acquired the Cap Estate 18-hole Championship Saint Lucia Golf Course, which is located just a few minutes away from the soon-to-be constructed Sandals LaSource resort.