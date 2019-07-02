Sammy set for GT20 return with Brampton Wolves

Share This On:

In 2018, former West Indies captain Daren Sammy led the Toronto Nationals in Canada’s Global T20 (GT20) cricket league. Unfortunately, the Nationals ended bottom of the six-team league, with just two wins from six games.

Sammy is back for the 2019 edition, which will begin at the end of July. And this time, he will turn out for a new team, Brampton Wolves. The draft for the second season was held on Thursday, June 20 in Mumbai, India.

The inaugural draft had three rounds where each team retained marquee players were announced. Wolves added Sammy, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, and New Zealand’s Colin Munro. Former West Indies coached Phil Simmons will direct the Wolves.

Al Hasan, an ace allrounder, is the first Bangladesh player to join the GT20. He has been in great form recently in the World Cup as he’s the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition in England.

West Indian batting legend and Brand Ambassador of the league Brian Lara said: “Canadian Cricket got an immediate recognition, cricket was top class, young boys got to play alongside the greats and fans had a great time. Cricket in North America needed something like this and got it in the form of GT20.

The league stage of the second GT20 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 25, with defending champions Vancouver Knights taking on the home team, Toronto Nationals, in what promises to be a thrilling opening encounter. The tournament will comprise a total of 22 matches, which includes the three playoffs games and the final scheduled for Sunday, August 11th, 2019.

Brampton Wolves: Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Timil Patel, Nitish Kumar, Abrash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Faisal Jamkhandi, Nawab Singh.

