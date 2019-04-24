Sammy set for Canada T20 return?

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(SNO) — The second edition of Global T20 Canada league is set to begin in the last week of July in Brampton, Canada, and Daren Sammy is expected to return.

The inaugural season that saw Vancouver Knights emerge as champions at Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Ontario, Canada, had six teams competing in a round-robin format from June 28 – July 15, 2018.

Sammy’s Toronto Nationals, which included fellow Saint Lucian Johnson Charles, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Kieron Pollard, finished bottom of the table.

Some of the marquee players like Andre Russell, Sammy, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, and David Miller are expected to make a comeback this year as well.

The six franchises who fought hard last year were comprised of Cricket West Indian B Team, Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, the Nationals, the champion Knights and Winnipeg Hawks.

Gurmeet Singh from Bombay Sports Company, who is the promoter of the league, said: “We are extremely delighted to announce the second edition of the Global T20 Canada league. We had to postpone the dates of the tournament due to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which will surely give us more time to prepare the event in a better way. We are in talks with all the teams and players and hoping for most of the them to return in a most competitive way,”

The final dates of the tournament will be announced soon.

( 4 ) ( 0 )