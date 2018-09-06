SALCC welcomes 973 new students; reopening branded “successful”

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) — On Monday September 3, 2018, the campus grounds of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College at Morne Fortune was a bustle of activity as new and continuing students of the College prepared for their first day of classes.

For the last two weeks, the College staff has been engaged in registration and orientation activities for all students and in a few instances were also conducting classes.

The latest figure reveal that, thus far, for the new academic year the College welcomed 973 new students and 918 continuing students bringing the College’s student population to approximately 1891.

These 1891 students will be spread through the two campuses and one extension of the college; the Morne Fortune Campus and the Goodlands extension in Castries and the Southern Campus in Vieux Fort.

They will access programmes and courses offered in the four Divisions and two Departments of the College – the Division of Agriculture, the Division of Arts Science and General Studies, the Division of Teacher Education and Educational Studies, the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies and the Departments of Health Sciences and Continuing Education.

For the second consecutive year, the College through a Bridging Programme, will provide an opportunity to some students who did not meet the entry requirements for the Associate Degree at the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies to acquire these requirements and if successful join their selected programme in the second semester.

Also for the second consecutive year students may enroll through the Department of Continuing Education (DOCE) to access individual A ’Level courses at the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies. This department also offers persons the opportunity to access a variety of programs and courses, on a part-time basis, from 5-7 p.m. at the Morne Fortune Campus.

The Division of Agriculture returned to the Morne Fortune Campus as of this semester while the Division of Teacher Education and Educational Administration and the Department of Health Sciences will continue at the Goodlands Extension. Faculty and staff worked tirelessly to ensure that students were processed and enrolled in their respective programs for the new academic year.

The Management and Staff of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College thanks the public and its students for their patience and support during this period as it remains committed to providing quality education to the St. Lucian society.