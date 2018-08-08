SALCC students benefit from internship program at The Landings Resort & Spa

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Landings Resort & Spa made strides in transforming the learning experience beyond the traditional classroom, when they hosted twelve (12) first year interns from the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) from 22 May to 13 July 2018.

The management of The Landings affirms that these experiences are fundamental educational tools to enhance student learning and increase practical knowledge.

The students received training from Department heads in the areas of Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurant & Bar, Front Desk/Concierge.

With a view to offer perspective and variety on our rapidly growing industry and the unique and highly sophisticated product offered at the Landings Resort and Spa, the interns were proactive, zealous, and a joy to teach. The various heads of departments catered to multiple learning styles and provided hands-on insight and awareness into careers that are available in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The reviews from department heads were glowing and positive. The interns felt that the time spent at the hotel was very significant as they were able to learn quite a lot. The majority found the information and experience to be extremely useful for their assignments and studies and felt that they could now relate their assignments to real life examples from the hotel.

The General Manager, Paul Collymore of The Landings Resort & Spa told the interns that the hotel is committed to the training and development of our future leaders. Collymore also thanked the students at their farewell event, for being part of the Landings experience and he encouraged them to stay focused on their goals and objectives.

The management of the Landings Resort and Spa continues to remain committed to the development and advancement of our Tourism and Hospitality Product by providing support to our educational institutions.

Last summer, The Landings Resort and Spa entered into a Sales and Marketing agreement with Elegant Hotels Group, which consists of seven properties and one restaurant in Barbados plus Hodges Bay Resort and Spa in Antigua, set to open in summer 2018.