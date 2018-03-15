SALCC ‘Responsible Behavior’ campaign

(GIS) – In light of the recent spate of vehicular accidents, the questionable use of social media, and other social ills, the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) will launch a campaign on “Responsible Behaviours.”

The campaign targets SALCC students, and will address responsible driving, sexual behavior, social behaviors, and alcohol consumption.

The campaign features a series of motivational seminars with dynamic and resourceful guest speakers and facilitators. Other components include student campaign and slogan competitions.

The aim is to sensitize young people to the dangers associated with risky behavior that can impact themselves and others, in the hope of reaching the entire student body and filtering into the wider community.

The motivational seminars will take place on March 14 and March 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. The competitions will run from March 14 to March 31.

Essential to the success of the activity is the partnership and support of parents, civil society and other stakeholders who have been impacted, and who can impact the lives of Saint Lucia’s young people.